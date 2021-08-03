READING, Pa. – For many, the money hardships caused by the pandemic have been hard to shake.
"I think we're coming out slowly but surely but I think this second, third wave they're talking about — that's gonna be tough," said Marquel Saunders of Reading.
"It's been pretty's scary," said Paul Kawanic, also of Reading. "I have to worry about losing my job, finding a new one."
Extra unemployment is expected to end in a little over a month, but first, some people are worried about being able to continue to make rent as the nationwide eviction moratorium expired over the weekend.
"Now the extension for the renters has passed," Kawanic said. They're worried about getting caught up before the landlord kicks them out."
However, a new order in place until the end of the year could buy renters up to three months more time.
As many are still struggling with unemployment and housing, the Berks Coalition to End Homelessness says they're already helping hundreds in Berks.
"First of all, we've already approved over 900 Berks County residents for assistance and so that means that in that 900, a very high percentage of those people are either facing eviction or had actually court documents facing eviction," said Jack Williams, executive director of the Berks Coalition to End Homelessness.
Additionally, Williams says he doesn't expect an overwhelming influx of people going for these hearings because they're already in the system and landlords are also in contact with BCEH concerning their tenants.
"We've approved and budgeted almost 20 (million dollars) of the 42 million, and what I mean by budgeted, meaning when we send it over to the county to pay it, they pay the arrears first and then we set a budget going forward so they're holding that money in place for that tenant," Williams explained.