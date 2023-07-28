Although being outside for a few minutes can seem exhausting on a day like we had Friday, some don't have many options.

The Berks Coalition to End Homelessness says they always worry about homeless members of the community, but especially in times of extreme weather and temperatures.

"So, whether it's the dead of winter or the dead of summer like we are in now, our doors are open to people who need shelter and are looking for a place to stay," said Frank Grill, the group's Director of Opportunity House Services. "There's been an increase in demand this whole year honestly

This heat comes at a time when there are more people on the streets than usual.

"I think a lot of it has to do with the economy, Grill said. "With high rents, people come to us when they're losing their places because of the rising cost of housing.

One-third of the shelter's current population falls in the 55+ age group, many of whom are high-risk.

"We have people being discharged, but hospitals don't want to leave them on the streets, so older folks and folks with health problems are also on the rise," Grill said.

Some are asking not for a place to stay, but for other necessities.

"When we get into hot and humid climate like this, we even have people not necessarily asking for shelter, but asking if we have food, water available just to survive," Grill said.

And Grill says their ability to help changes depending on the day

"If we're full we encourage people to call, drop by just to find out if we have availability," Grill said.