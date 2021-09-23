READING, Pa. — Berks County Commissioner Kevin S. Barnhardt raised an issue Thursday about a need for better public awareness of the Antietam Lake Park deer management program.
The controlled, nonpublic hunt is a joint venture between the Berks County Parks and Recreation Department and the United States Department of Agriculture's Wildlife Services.
The hunting, which began Sept. 18 and will continue through Jan. 29, 2022, can take place from 30 minutes before sunrise until 30 minutes following sunset.
Barnhardt said he attended a meeting of the Mount Penn Preserve, where representatives of the Berks Area Mountain Bike Association raised concerns about safety during the hunt.
Barnhardt said BAMBA is not opposed to the actual hunt, which is necessary to thin the population of deer that are devastating areas in the Mount Penn Preserve, specifically in the area of the county-owned Antietam Lake Park.
"They believe there should be additional advertising and more noticeable signs along the area," he said. "Because it is a seven day a week hunt, it doesn't give people the same opportunity for recreation. There should be much more in-your-face type of advertising to let people know about it if they are hiking."
Barnhardt asked the staff to make any needed modifications to advertising and signage.
"We are trying to manage the forest and parkland, but at the same time make sure everyone is safe," Barnhardt said.
Other business
The commissioners voted to adopt a resolution to approve financing by the Berks County Municipal Authority for the issuance of $11 million in tax-exempt bonds for Alvernia University.
Peter Edelman, bond counsel for the university, said the bonds are for the purpose of taking advantage of low-interest rates for the refinancing of existing debt.
Because the municipal authority only acts as a conduit for Alvernia to secure the tax-exempt financing — following the rules established by the Federal Internal Revenue Code — Edelman said the county does not assume any financial obligations or liabilities for the transaction.