READING, Pa. – Berks County taxpayers learned a bit of good news Thursday; the county does not plan on raising taxes in 2021.
The news is not official, but it was a brief preview into the 2021 Berks County budget from Commissioner Christian Y. Leinbach at the commissioner's weekly board meeting.
Leinbach said an official presentation of the 2021 budget will be made next Thursday at 10 a.m., during the commissioners' Nov. 19 meeting.
And without going into any details, Leinbach said he could announce that Robert Patrizio, the county's chief financial officer, is not making a recommendation for a tax increase in 2021.
After the budget is presented, the commissioners have until the end of December to adopt it.
If the budget goes forward with no tax increase, the county will retain its current tax rate of 7.657 mills.
The rate means the owner of a property assessed at $100,000 would continue to pay $765.
In other business, the commissioners approved a lease agreement with the Berks County Nonprofit Development Corporation under which it will construct a 2,710-square-foot building in Exeter Township to provide courtroom space for Magisterial District Justice Sandra L. Fegley.
The BCNDC is a nonprofit branch of the county redevelopment authority.
The lease agreement has an initial term of 20 years and a rent for the entire lease term of $600,000.
The project is expected to be completed by Nov. 1, 2021.
Commissioner Kevin S. Barnhardt said the county has been looking at this model for more than five years.
"This will be the very first built MDJ office to suit, actually designed as an MDJ office," Barnhardt said. "For many years, we've been using store fronts and other areas not actually designed as MDJ offices. This will be our first prototype."
"It's my hope and vision that, in the future, we will replicate this throughout the county as leases expire with some other MDJ offices," he added. "This will give a test with a state-of-the-art facility that can be utilized as an MDJ office and not repurposed from a previous tenant."