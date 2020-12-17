READING, Pa. – The Berks County commissioners on Thursday adopted the 2021 budget, which keeps taxes at the current level.
Robert Patrizio, the county's chief financial officer, presented an updated budget from the original draft presented in November.
The revised budget is a total $566.7 million spending plan, which is an increase of $18.4 million over the November numbers.
But Patrizio explained the increases in expenses are basically equal to increases in projected revenues as a result of grants and state/federal funding.
The changes, therefore, made a zero impact on the bottom line of the budget, Patrizio said.
The budget will retain the current tax rate of 7.657 mills. That means the owner of a property assessed at $100,000 will continue to pay $765.
One mill is equal to $18.5 million.
Also on the topic of the budget, the commissioners heard Amity Township resident Amy Levengood ask about the lack of local aid in the latest Congressional negotiations on a COVID-19 relief bill.
"With county government being bound by balanced budget requirements, either cuts will have to be made, taxes raised, or both," Levengood said. "What do the commissioners project will happen in Berks if Congress doesn't allocate sufficient funding?"
Commissioner Christian Y. Leinbach said that although Congress appears to be close to a new relief package, there appears to be no funding for local governments.
"We made the decision right out of the gate to not spend any money that we did not think was absolutely necessary," Leinbach said. "We said we would not raise taxes in 2021, knowing our residents are taking a hit."
Leinbach said any capital projects that were not considered essential were cut in 2020, and the process to build a new jail was stopped.
"We will continue to be vigilant and cut those things which are absolutely not necessary to the core role of government," Leinbach said.
Also related to COVID-19, Brian Gottschall, the director of emergency services, said Berks County positivity rates for COVID-19 tests are now consistently hitting 40%.
Gottschall said those are the highest positivity rates since the pandemic started.
The data does not include the serial testing being done in facilities, but only first-time tests.
When questioned about information on the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine, Gottschall recommended county residents visit Pennsylvania's constantly-updated statement on the release of the vaccine
In other business, the commissioners voted to authorize the promotion of Ronald Rutkowski to the position of the director of elections at an annual salary of $85,000.
Rutkowski, who is being promoted from his current position of first deputy controller/project manager in controller's office, replaces Deborah Olivieri, who retired as the director of elections earlier this year.