READING, Pa. – The Berks County commissioners voted 3-0 Thursday during an elections board meeting to allow the county to print paper poll books as a backup plan to the new electronic poll books being used in the May 17 primary election.
The same matter was voted upon last week, but as a contingency to the authorization, the commissioners wanted data from Elections Systems and Software, the company supplying the electronic books, to determine if there have been previous problems with the machines when they are first used.
Paige Riegner, director of election services, said she followed up with the request and learned that ES&S has deployed over 50,000 electronic poll books since 2019 and have never had an issue with a failure.
But Riegner still posed the question of what the county would do if at one of the 201 county polling locations, the poll books would not be functioning.
“The consideration for this contingency plan (to also have printed poll books on hand) comes into play also because for the certification here in Pennsylvania, we have to go by what's required by the Department of State Secretary,” Riegner said. “What we need to have available with a contingency plan is a full voter list.”
Even without the printed books, there would be a lists of vote names available to satisfy the state law.
Commissioner Christian Y. Leinbach said he was opposed to pre-printing poll books as a contingency, which would cost about $500, saying it was a waste of money and paper. He did, however, recommend the county print office be on hand to print out any of the 201 books at a moment’s notice should the need arise.
Justin Loose, the county’s chief information officer, said while that was possible, he suggested the county err on the side of caution and print all the books as a contingency plan since this is the first time the electronic books are being used.
Loose said a print-on-demand scenario would have to take into consideration a time delay in getting the book to the poll location.
Commissioner Kevin S. Barnhardt said he wanted to have the back-up poll books for this first election.
“I think I would have more peace of mind in having the books rather than trying to figure out how I’m going to get a printed book up to Albany Township at 5 p.m.,” Barnhardt said. “I just still would rather have the training wheels on May 17th and then take them off for November.”
Commissioner Michael Rivera said he was on the fence, but eventually agreed to print the books as a one-time back-up plan.
Leinbach then went along with Rivera and Barnhardt to make the vote unanimous.
In another matter, the commissioners voted to approve a policy that would allow a candidate to register their name on a ballot using a nickname.
Solictor Cody L. Kauffman said the policy is consistent with state law, but that it would not be necessary if the candidate is using a derivative of a legal name.