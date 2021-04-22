READING, Pa. – The Berks County commissioners voted Thursday to approve a resolution allocating $3.3 million in funding from the COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program, also known as CHIRP.
Earlier this year, Gov. Tom Wolf announced that $145 million in funding would be distributed to all 67 counties in the state in an effort to help support hospitality industry businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Each county which applied to the state for the funding received an amount based on population.
In February, the commissioners approved an agreement with the Greater Berks Development Fund -- an affiliate of the Greater Reading Chamber Alliance -- to administer the program.
The allocations awarded Thursday were recommended by the Greater Berks Development Fund.
About 112 business, including hotels, motels, caterers, taverns and restaurants, were awarded grants ranging from $10,000 to $50,000.
Commissioner Michael S. Rivera announced the allocations approved were from one of two funding rounds from a $4.77 million allotment made to Berks County.
The second round of applications starts Monday and will close on May 17 at 5 p.m.
Rivera said the application process is open to any business in the hospitality industry.
In other business, the commissioners voted to:
- Approve establishing a county recovery team, for the purpose of examining departmental practices and operations with respect to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Center for Disease Control and County COVID policies.
- Promote Stephanie Smith from deputy warden to chief deputy warden at the jail system, with an annual salary of $84,000. Stephanie Smith replaces Jeffrey Smith, who was promoted to the jail’s top post of warden earlier this year.