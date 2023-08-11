"When this building was built, it was built to meet the needs at that time," said Michael Rivera, vice chair of the Berks County Commission.

Since then, Rivera says the needs for the multiple county and federal agencies that the Berks Agricultural Center House have changed.

"When looking at our options we said Well we can knock it down and build new or we can work around what we have and remodel it and meet the needs through that." Rivera says.

Today, they announced the $9 million-to-$10 million project.

"So, we said Well instead of knocking it down and building new we’re going to kept it and we’re going to make the changes that we need to be able to meet the needs of our partners here."

It is a multi-phase project.

"This commitment and this is a multi-million-dollar commitment over two phases is a commitment to the future of agriculture in this community and in this county," said Christian Leinbach, Berks County commissioner.

He says agriculture is the No. 1 industry in Berks County by gross revenue.

"That’s why this ag center is so important, not just to our past but to the future of this county," Leinbach says.

Phase 1 includes the conversion of the 30,000 square-foot warehouse section into new federal and county office suites, a county workshop, county garage and storage spaces and updated facilities.

"Removal of the existing metal panel exterior walls and construction of new energy efficient facade," said Doug Bodden, deputy director of facilities.

Phase 2 includes exterior facade renovations, window replacements as well as interior renovations.

"Phase 1 construction is underway and expected to be completed in the spring of 2024." Bodden says.