READING, Pa. – The Berks County commissioners voted Thursday to:
- Promote Kim Hollinger to chief court reporter, effective June 3, at an annual salary of $95,000. Hollinger, who worked as a court reporter II, is replacing Karen Moran who is retiring.
- Promote Susan Kissling to chief assessor in the assessment office, effective June 13 at an annual salary of $88,062. Kissling, who worked as an office manager/systems technician, is replacing Kathie Stanislaw who is retiring.
- Appoint Dr. Michelle Reichard-Huff to the Reading Area Community College Board of Trustees to fill the remainder of a term which expires June 30, 2027.
- Approve a memorandum of understanding between the Berks County Workforce Development Board, PA CareerLink Berks County One-Stop Partners and Berks County regarding the management of PA CareerLink, providing local oversight of workforce programming in the county from July 1 through June 30, 2023.
- Approve a cooperative service agreement between the county and the United States Department for Agriculture Animal, Plant and Wildlife Health Inspection Services, to cooperate in a wildlife deer management program for 2022 and 2023.