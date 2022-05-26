READING, Pa. – The Berks County commissioners voted Thursday to appoint five individuals to the Berks County core project team to study the delivery of health and public health services.
Last month, the commissioners hired Health Management Associates to gather information and make recommendations that could enhance the delivery of health services throughout the county.
The project team will work in conjunction with Health Management Associates.
The project is meant to identify problem areas in the delivery of health services and how the county can assist to close any gaps.
The study is not being done to determine if the commissioners should establish a county health department, even though the commissioners have received pressure for the past two years from county residents to do so.
The study is being funded – about $168,000- through federal funding from the American Rescue Plan.
Commissioner Christian Y Leinbach appointed Dr. Solomon Laush, executive director of the Berks Business Education Coalition; Commissioner Kevin Barnhardt appointed Carolyn Bazik, executive director of Co-County Wellness, and Commissioner Michael Rivera appointed Michael Toledo, president and CEO of the Hispanic Center of Reading and Berks County Also appointed to the team were Pamela Seaman, administrator of Berks County office of mental health and developmental disabilities, and Brian Gottschall, director of the Berks County department of emergency services.
In other business, Leinbach announced that he has reached out to Dr. Jill Hackman, executive director of the Berks County Intermediate Unit, in the wake of the deadly Texas school shooting earlier this week.
“There are no words to describe what has happened in the Texas school shooting,” Leinbach said. “It’s senseless; it’s a tragedy, but we have to do more. I’ve reached out to Dr. Jill Hackman suggesting that it may make sense to pull together a meeting of law enforcement, mental health (officials) and Development disabilities (experts) to take a look at Berks County schools and what we are doing; what we are doing well, and what we may need to be doing differently.”
Lainbach said such a meeting is not unprecedented, as he and Barnhardt have participated in at least two similar events several years ago.
“And the idea is not a kumbaya meeting,” he added. “It is a serious look at what we are doing and what we should be doing differently.”
Leinbach said he has had people say to him that it’s impossible to protect yourself against every threat.
“That’s true,” he said, “But that doesn’t mean that you don’t take every possible effort to protect yourself against every possible threat. So, we’ll wait and see what that goes.”