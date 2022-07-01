READING, Pa. - The Berks County Commissioners announced the support of 49 community projects that are being funded with $18 million in grants.
The commissioners authorized the approval $18,080,000 in grant funds Thursday for projects they say will have a positive and lasting impact in the community.
The selected applicants are pending further review and approval by the County Solicitor’s office and include initiatives to create outdoor public space and trail connectivity, capital projects that address homelessness and food insecurity, and support for water and sewer infrastructure, health care facilities and educational centers.
The Commissioners anticipate allocating an additional $12 million in 2023.
Several of the selected grant applicants attended Thursday’s meeting. County Commissioners write:
- Kenneth Borkey of the YMCA of Reading & Berks County said the funds will be utilized to renovate the fifth floor of their Washington Street facility that serves the Court of Common Pleas’ specialty and treatment court programs.
- Nathan Brant from the South Mountain YMCA Camps said the grant will allow them to complete the renovation of their 1948 dining hall, a project that began in 2016 and now can be completed in time for their 75th anniversary celebration in 2023.
- Chris Winters, CEO and President of the Olivet Boys and Girls Club, shared how the funds will help them upgrade the safety and security of their network of sites.
A list of the selected applicants is available on the County of Berks website.