READING, Pa. — The Berks County commissioners voted Thursday to amend the articles of incorporation for the Berks Area Regional Transportation Authority (BARTA), extending its terms of existence for an additional 50 years.
According to Pennsylvania state law, authorities formed by municipal government bodies have a life of 50 years.
According to BARTA's website, Reading and Berks County joined forces in 1973 to buy the failing Reading Bus Company and create BARTA.
At that time, it was known as the Berks Area Reading Transportation Authority, but in July 2010, BARTA became a county authority, and the name was changed to the Berks Area Regional Transportation Authority to emphasize the focus on regionalism.
The authority's life has now been extended until 2073.