READING, Pa. –The Berks County Commissioners on Thursday approved an agreement with the Berks County Redevelopment Authority for the administration of a $12.7 million state grant.
The grant is from the state’s allocation of the American Rescue Plan funds, specifically earmarked for the county’s emergency rental assistance program.
The program was designed to provide rental and utility assistance to tenants who experienced job or income loss as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic between April 1, 2020 through Dec. 31, 2021.
The county is not accepting any new applications for the program.
Also, during the exceptionally brief weekly commissioner’s meeting, the commissioners authorized the execution of a master planning agreement between the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the county that will allow the county to be eligible for grant funding in the field of transportation planning for the period from July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2028.