READING, Pa. –The Berks County Commissioners on Thursday approved a resolution for a $124 million tax-exempt financing for projects at facilities owned by Phoebe Berks, Inc.
It is common practice for government agencies to serve as a conduit for the financing of tax-exempt bonds, even though they assume no financial obligations for the debt.
The practice is in accord with guidelines from the Internal Revenue Code.
The bond issuance is by the Lehigh County General Purpose Authority.
Attorney Peter T. Edelman, representing Phoebe Berks explained the financing is needed to refinance a series of existing bonds which were issued in 2008 to finance capital improvements at Phoebe’s retirement community in Wernersville, as well as for the construction of a new community located in Lehigh County.
In other business, the commissioners heard public comment from a former Berks County resident Russ Cambria, who asked the commissioners to consider a plan to re-illuminate the top of the courthouse.
Commissioners Kevin Barnhardt responded saying there is a public safety issue to consider,
“We’ve responded to this request about re-lighting the courthouse numerous times, and really, the main issue is the potential of having interference with our 911 radio system,” Barnhardt said. “There is no guarantee if you put lights on the top of the courthouse, where a significant amount of our 911 emergency radio system equipment is housed, that it would not cause interference on that emergency radio system.”
Barnhardt noted that ten years ago, the county had estimates in excess of six-figures to re-establish the lighting.
“That was a consideration as well, but it was really the potential interference on our emergency radio system,” he said. “It's a question of aesthetics versus public safety and that’s not a risk that we want to take.”