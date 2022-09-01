READING, Pa. — The Berks County commissioners, during a brief election board meeting Thursday, heard two public comments asking the county to retain all 2020 election records and for a one-hundred percent audit of that election.

Colebrookdale Township resident Josiah Summers read a portion of a July 26, 2022, letter from Jonathan M. Marks, the state's deputy secretary for elections and commissions:

"You may be aware that Pennsylvania is a member of the Electronics Registration Information Center - ERIC," the letter states. "ERIC membership assists in improving the accuracy of the Pennsylvania voter rolls and in performing voter list maintenance activities as part of its membership. And ERIC is participating in the voter participation project to assist in identifying many voters who may have cast improper votes in the 2020 general election. A review of records for the 2020 general election in conjunction with the voter participation project is currently ongoing. To complete this project, information is required from some counties that has not yet been provided, despite requests by the Department of State. We are approaching the end of the document retention requirement for records pertaining to federal elections, however, the statute of limitations for federal crimes related to improper voting is five years. In addition, Pennsylvania has a two-year statute of limitations for casting improper votes.

"Given the factors and in an abundance of caution, we believe it would be prudent to continue to retain 2020 general election records for the time being and request that you do so," Marks wrote in the letter.

Summers' father, Warren Summers, renewed previous statements to the commissioners over the last two years that it is his belief that the election of 2020 was fraudulent from many standpoints, specifically drop boxes for mail-in voter drop offs.

"I don't know if any of you took the time to watch the Dinesh D'Souza documentary called 2000 Mules, but in there, it was very clear that drop boxes throughout the country were placed so that people could get in their votes both before the election, during and after the election," Summers said. "And that there were cameras posted near those drop boxes that were able to film who was coming, the time and that you could see them depositing several votes. These people that were dropping these off, then photographed the drop box they put them in because they were being paid to deliver those ballots."

"We're also still calling for 100% audit of the 2020 election, because if you only rely on two or five percent, that is not sufficient to get the full coverage," Warren Summers added.

Berks County elections officials have previously stated that the elections department reviewed a sampling of at least two percent of ballots from five precincts and that the sampling showed 100% accuracy.

Commissioner Christian Y. Leinbach noted that Berks County is in compliance with the state request to retain voting records.

"I think the one thing we can address I – and I've received several similar communications regarding Jonathan Marks' letter - is that everything is being held on to. I checked with our solicitor that we're not moving anything. That's normal whenever there is a litigation, that all records anywhere in the county have to be held and we're going to continue to do that."

Other business

The elections board voted to permanently relocate the third-precinct voting location to The Highlands, 2000 Cambridge Ave., Wyomissing, from the previous location at Reform Congregation Oheb Sholom at 555 Warwick Dr., Wyomissing.