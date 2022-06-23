READING, Pa. — After hearing the annual presentation on human service programs, the Berks County commissioners on Thursday voted to approve a $15 million human services block grant for the fiscal year 2022/2023.
Pamela Seaman, the program administrator for the mental health and the development disabilities departments, told the commissioners that the Berks County programs have been funded with block grant funding since 2012.
"This allows us to have some flexibility in terms of spending," Seaman said. "As many people know, the fiscal year 2021/2022 has been quite difficult for all of us because of the pandemic. There's been a lot of flexibility that's been allowed in different service delivery sectors with regards to regulations."
Seaman said the county providers have been tremendously flexible, adaptive and creative in different ways to support people during the time of the pandemic.
Seaman explained there is a consolidated planning process regarding grant implementation.
"We collect information all year long about the service needs of the people that we support, and we try to figure out where we best spend our dollars, how we utilize those and how to focus things," she said. "There's a lot of different services on the mental health and on the developmental disability sides."
Seaman said that in the past year, 7,627 people were served on the mental health side at a cost of $9.87 million and 1,295 were served on the developmental disability side at a cost of $2.95 million.
Funds are also used from the block grant to fund the homeless assistance program and the behavioral health service initiative and the drug and alcohol programs.
Commissioner Christian Y. Leinbach said the county government has been able to do the right things with the block grant money, thus protecting taxpayer dollars.
"It's much better to get the money this way than the silos we had been getting it in [before 2012] because it does offer a little more flexibility in terms of moving money from one area to another," Leinbach said. "That's very helpful because year to year, we’re not sure where the need is going to be greater."