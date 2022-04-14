READING, Pa. – As part of a promise to the community to study the issue, the Berks County Commissioners on Thursday morning awarded a contract for the study of the delivery of health and public services in the county.
A contract was awarded to Health Management Associates, Lansing, Michigan, in an amount not to exceed $168,199.
Over several months -during the height of the pandemic in early 2021- the commissioners heard weekly public comments from residents asking for the formation of a county health department.
At the time, the commissioners went on record to say they are open to studying the pros and cons of forming a health department after the COVID-19 health crisis was over.
The public cries for a health department came mostly at a time when the COVID-19 vaccines had first come on the scene and were in high demand.
The commissioners, at that time, estimated a health department could cost between $4 million and $6 million and take about two years to set up.
Commissioner Kevin S. Barnhardt said he was happy with the commissioners vote to award the contract for the study.
“I am pleased to see we are moving ahead with the study of the delivery of health and public health services in Berks County,” Barnhardt said. “I will be pleased to see that moving forward and very curious as to the results once it’s completed.”
In other business, in recognition of the rising cost of living from rising inflation, the commissioners approved a pay increase for all management and part time employees.
All full-time management and confidential employees will receive an increase of $600 and all part-time employees will receive a 20-cent increase in their hourly rate.