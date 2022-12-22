READING, Pa. – The Berks County Board of Commissioners voted Thursday to allocate a grant not to exceed $750,000 to Super Natural & Fresh Produce for the development of a supermarket and fresh produce store at 229 N. 4th St.
City businessman Lepoldo Sanchez needs $1.5 million to complete financing for the $9.5 million project.
Sanchez began the process of the grocery store project in 2018, but was delayed because of the pandemic.
The project involves transforming a 20,000-square-foot blighted former vehicle maintenance garage into a grocery store and produce warehouse.
Because of unexpected infrastructure costs and construction delays, the project has a funding gap of $1.5 million.
On Monday, the city allocated $750,000 to the project, but was contingent on the same grant from the county.
Angel Figueroa, senior vice president of the Berks County Latino Chamber of Commerce, asked the commissioners to approve the allocation, which was on the board's agenda.
"This is a very significant project for greater Reading and the county of Berks," Figueroa said.
"Speaking on behalf of the first county Latino chamber and our 500-plus members, this project is so vital for the county of Berks and the work that's going to occur because of this development," Figueroa continued. "This is projected to create over 150 jobs for walk-to-work experiences that are going to occur in this community.”
Commissioner Chair Christian Y. Leinbach said the funds are being taken from the county's American Rescue Plan allocations.
"It's important that people understand we're not suddenly taking money out of general funds and putting them into private projects," Leinbach said.