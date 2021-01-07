READING, Pa. – One day after protesters and supporters of President Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol to oppose Congress declaring Joe Biden as the winner of the presidential election, the Berks County commissioners used a portion of their weekly meeting on Thursday to condemn the events.
Commissioner Christian Y. Leinbach said there can be no defense for the violent incursion.
"The people that participated in this breach should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," Leinbach said. "Their actions were an attempt to violate the constitutional process of a peaceful transition of power."
Leinbach – a Republican – also criticized President Trump.
"There can be no doubt that the president must be held responsible for his incendiary rhetoric that led up to this black mark on our American history," he said. "The constitutional process of transition has been a peaceful process throughout history despite some extremely bitter presidential races and other national crisis. Yesterday, the world watched as a symbol of freedom and liberty and was overrun by a lawless mob.
"My prayer to God is that once again he would shine his grace and mercy on this nation," Leinbach added.
Commissioner Kevin S. Barnhardt called Leinbach's statement "very thoughtful words."
"No words can describe what occurred," Barnhardt said. "The loss of life is incomprehensible. Peaceful transition is what we're about and this is no way to grieve your government. You do it in a proper dignified manner. That's how things change here in our country."
Barnhardt also said the country needs to begin facing the big issues.
"This happened under the backdrop of the continuing stress we face," Barnhardt said. "Yesterday alone, there were another 3,800 COVID-19-related deaths. We've got big issues to deal with. We have to put this aside and move on and do what right to get us back to where we are the pride of the world and of ourselves."
Barnhardt – a Democrat – said he was pleased that the three county commissioners work together while coming from different political parties.
"We don't always get what we want or what we think a majority of people expect from us, but we work it out together," Barnhardt said. "We understand why we are here; we are here for the people. God bless the United States of America."
Commissioner Michael S. Rivera equally decried the violence in the nation's capital.
"This is not something that should have happened, much less here in our nation," Rivera said. "I am hoping and praying that something like this will not happen again. As a nation, we need to come together. The election has passed and what has happened has happened; we have to look to the future and come together to move forward as a nation."
Rivera – a Republican – also said he was thankful for the way in which the three commissioners work together to do what is "best for our country."
During the public comment portion of the virtual meeting, comments were read from city resident Christopher Ellis, who implied that Leinbach and Rivera did not go far enough in their statements.
"Both of you have attended President Trump's rallies and both of you have publicly supported him and his administration," Ellis said. "Yesterday, there was an insurrection at the Capitol in D.C. by those flying the Confederate flag and the flag of Trump. They sent our Congress into hiding to try and deny President-elect Joe Biden the presidency."
"Your own Republican Party has done this," he added. "The Berks Patriots, which Mr. Leinbach donates to, sent buses down to this entire affair. Will you publicly condemn the Berks Patriots, your own party and disavow President Trump for his attempts to overturn our free and fair elections? Remember that silence is compliance."
Crystal Kowalski, a frequent commenter and Wyomissing resident, called Wednesday's events another example of systemic racism.
"If you, or anyone, ever doubts or cares to dispute that this country is rife with systemic racism, I would direct your attention to yesterday afternoon's display in Washington, D.C.," Kowalksi said. "Please note the police response to hundreds of heavily armed white men invading our Capitol building. Contrast that with the response to peaceful Black Lives Matter protests in the same city."
"Understand, that the onus is on us as a community, and those in positions of power to finally realize that there is not equal justice for all in this county or in this country," she added. "It does not exist. It could not have been any more clearly demonstrated. If we care to change that, we have a lot of work to do before we dare ask the communities impacted by our racism to help educate us."
The commissioners did not make any further comments to address the issue after the public comment period ended.
Also Thursday, Brian Gottschall, the county's director of emergency services, gave two dire warnings during his weekly report on the COVID-19 crisis.
Gottschall reported that the Pennsylvania Department of Health announced earlier in the day that the new, more contagious variant of COVID-19 has been identified for the first time in the state.
"This is something that should make all of us double down on mitigation efforts," Gottschall said.
Gottschall also reported that positivity rates for first-time COVID-19 tests have now reached 50% in Berks County.
"I truly don't understand people that think that being asked to wear mask is some type of political reign being placed on them," he said. "Do whatever you are willing and able to do. Anything is better than doing nothing at all."