READING, Pa. – The Berks County Board of Commissioners is considering designating Juneteenth a county holiday.
The commissioners say they are in talks with the offices of the county's solicitor and human resources.
Officials in those offices would have to make agreements so the commissioners could vote on the holiday.
The commissioners say they would like Juneteenth to be officially made a county holiday by next year.
Juneteenth is recognized annually on June 19, and it marks the end of slavery in Texas at the end of the Civil War.