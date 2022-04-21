READING, Pa. – The Berks County Commissioners voted 2-1 Thursday during an elections board meeting to allow the county to print paper poll books as a backup plan to the new electronic poll books.
Electronic poll books will be used by all precincts in the May 17 primary. Six such units were tested during the November election with no problems.
Paige Riegner, director of election services, suggested the contingency plan in the event a unit fails or in the case a judge of elections fails to operate one properly. Riegner said the paper poll books would be used in only emergency situations.
But both Commissioners Christian Y. Leinbach and Michael Rivera questioned how such a plan could work.
“If that is the case, what safety measures would be in place to ensure that no one that has already voted can vote again,” Rivera asked.
Riegner said a review of the paper poll books verses the electronic poll books would have to be done after the fact.
Ronald R. Seaman, Chief Administrative Officer for the county, told the commissioners the current voting machines do not have back-up contingencies.
“There is no way to have a printed poll book for voters to sign as a backup and have it be successful,” Seaman said. “You need to either implement all the electronic poll books and utilize them, or you need to shelve that and do a printed poll, but you can't do both.”
Commissioner Kevin Barnhardt warned it could be a potential problem to not have a back-up plan.
“The part that concerns me is we're implementing electronic poll books, which is something new for our poll workers,” Barnhardt said. “And if, perchance something happens and someone says, well, what's your backup plan? Well, we don't have one. We could have had one, but we just decided not to.”
Barnhard said for the primary election, there should be training wheels on the system (a contingency paper book plan), which could then be removed for the November general election.
All three commissioners agreed that election services should reach out to Elections Systems and Software, the company supplying the electronic books, to determine if there have been previous problems with the machines when they are first used.
Leinbach said he would vote in favor of the resolution to print the paper books, only with the contingency that ES&S suggests there could be some start-up issues with the first election.
Rivera cast the dissenting vote, saying he wanted to first see what ES&S had to say.
Leinbach said he only voted yes in the interest of time, as the primary election is less than 30 days away.