READING, Pa. - As November rapidly draws near, the weekly meeting of the Berks County commissioners on Thursday morning was dominated by election issues.
Commissioner Kevin S. Barnhardt, chair of the elections board, said the elections services office is ready to go for Nov. 3 and will make everyone proud of the Berks County's efforts.
"I know there are a lot of questions, but I don't see where things are too confusing," Barnhardt said. "We heard your concerns to expand hours [for the drop boxes]. We do not make willy-nilly decisions on locating drop boxes, as we want to ensure the integrity of every vote."
The two drop boxes available in the county are located in the first-floor lobby of the Berks County Services Center and in the Berks County Agricultural Center in Bern Township.
Free parking has been made available in designated spots on Reed Street to allow voters to drop off ballots at the services center.
Barnhardt said both drop boxes are in the presence of a deputy sheriff to make sure the process is secure.
He said it doesn't make sense to him that other counties rely only on a security camera on numerous drop boxes. Barnhardt said that situation enables people to drop off multiple ballots, which is against the law.
The law permits only a voter to place his or her own ballot in a drop box.
To date, Barnhardt said the county had requests for 79,497 mail-in ballots and has already received 35,727 completed ballots.
The deadline to request a mail-in ballot is Tuesday.
Because Pennsylvania does not permit ballots to be opened prior to Election Day, Barnhardt said 162 county employees are prepared to open ballots in the ballroom of the DoubleTree Hotel on Penn Street from 7 a.m. until 2:30 p.m., and an additional 82 will work from 2:30 p.m. until 9:30 pm.
To better accommodate the efforts of Berks Community Television (BCTV) to video record the entire process, Barnhardt said the county will move its three optic scanners to a room next to the ballroom instead of moving the ballots to the services center to be scanned.
A number of people during the public comment portion of the meeting raised concerns about providing signage and instructions in Spanish.
Jane Palmer, Wyomissing, asked the commissioners to reconsider an offer from Pennsylvania Voice to provide bilingual texting to all registered voters.
"Apparently, you declined on the grounds that other organizations are doing that in Berks," Palmer said. "I can assure you that we have found many Berks County residents who are confused about where, when and how they can vote here in Berks, and they are grateful for accurate information. Some voters may be annoyed, but many more will appreciate getting a text from you, especially young people and Spanish speakers."
Patty Torres, Spring Township, said she is worried about Spanish-language access on multiple fronts.
"Voters need Spanish interpretation services," Torres said. "The poll sites should have interpreters. Poll workers should offer interpretation right now up to Election Day. Why aren't signs on Court Street [in Spanish] explaining how to get to the drop box?"
Barnhardt said the county will have interpreters located at all of the city polling locations, as well as have 12 interpreters available at the Elections Services office on Election Day.
He also said he can clearly see the directional signs marked in both English and Spanish to guide people to the drop box.
Commissioner Michael S. Rivera said he has covered election issues during his last two Spanish-speaking radio shows. In addition, he said his Spanish-speaking show on BCTV on Monday will cover election topics.
"We are making sure the Latino community has access to the election process," Rivera said.
Rivera also offered his services to make a Spanish-language presentation to any specific group.
Commissioner Christian Y. Leinbach praised Rivera, saying he has gone out of his way to make materials available in Spanish.
"Thank you very much for what you are doing," Leinbach said. "I realize a lot of people may not have any idea the kind of effort you put into this and the work you have done."
Because all mail-in ballots postmarked by Nov. 3 can be counted up until Nov. 6, Wyomissing resident Louise Grim questioned if the county would commit to hold off on reporting election results until after all ballots are counted.
Grim said she is concerned about violent protests in response to premature election results.
"That doesn't make a lot of sense," Leinbach responded. "What we have always done is post the percentage of precincts reporting and note that the results are incomplete. The results are always unofficial until the election is certified several weeks later. We are seeking to be as transparent and secure as possible so that the public can trust the results they see posted on Nov. 3."