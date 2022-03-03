READING, Pa. -- As the Berks County Commissioners continue to get back on track with in-person meetings, they're taking action, passing a resolution that stands as another step closer to passenger rail service linking Reading and Philly.
"April the 21st hearing on an ordinance to form a passenger rail authority the name of the authority will be the Schuylkill River Passenger Rail Authority," Berks County Commissioner Christian Leinbach said.
The Montgomery County Commissioners voted to hold a hearing the same day, with Chester County to follow on the 27th. So far, we've only had a committee, not an authority.
"It's a committee that's been looking at the potential for passenger rail services at least from Philadelphia to Reading possibly to Wyomissing," Leinbach said.
Commissioner Christian Leinbach says this is a key next step because Amtrak won't negotiate unless an authority is involved.
"Also the authority is necessary to accept any federal dollars any state dollars so it's the critical next step," he said.
Commissioners say it will be a nine member authority, with three reps from each county. Ours will have Commissioner Leinbach, Mayor Moran and Jim Gerlach from the Greater Reading Chamber Alliance.
Leinbach says tri-county communication is already strong.
"I think that is possible because no one has tried to force their opinion it's been a very careful step by step review of what will work best for all three counties," he said.