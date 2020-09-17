READING, Pa. - The Berks County commissioners on Thursday once again heard public comments expressing concerns about the integrity of the general election in November.
Amity Township resident Amy Levengood said she is concerned about the delay in the printing of the ballots because of a lawsuit involving Democrats and the Green Party.
"Sept. 14 was supposed to be the day Pennsylvania voters could begin sending in their mail-in ballots, but due to the pending lawsuit, the ballots haven't even been printed yet," Levengood said. "Given this now compressed timeline, coupled with delays in the United States Postal Service, isn't it even more imperative that we have more than one drop box to serve the needs of voters in the county? If the deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot is the Tuesday before the election and, by some accounts, letters have been reported to take 10 days to go from Reading to Muhlenberg [Township], are you concerned that Berks Countians won't have the full capacity to exercise their right to vote?"
Levengood also criticized the one drop box, which is scheduled to be located in the lobby of the Berks County Services Center.
"Is there anything being done to prepare for possible bottlenecks at the drop box at the courthouse," she asked. "Not to mention that many people driving in to the city to drop off their ballots will have to pay for parking. That sounds an awful lot like a poll tax to me."
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Thursday that Howie Hawkins, the Green party's candidate for president, did not strictly follow procedures for getting on the state's ballot in the November election and cannot appear on it, delivering a win for Democrats as Joe Biden tries to capture the battleground state's electoral votes.
Commissioner Keven S. Barnhardt said that would ensure ballots would be mailed out by the end of September.
To date, Barnhardt said the county has received more than 58,000 applications for mail-in ballots.
The commissioners have previously said they are opposed to having ballot boxes placed throughout the county because of election security issues.
Wyomissing resident Louise Grim asked the commissioner to understand that many county residents are concerned about efforts to malign and disrupt the mail-in ballot process.
"We are counting on you to make sure every vote is counted and that process runs smoothly, keeping delays to ascertain the winner of this election as minimal as possible to mitigate any unrest or violence that might ensue in our community," Grim said.
Commissioner Christian Y. Leinbach said legislation has passed in both the Pennsylvania House and Senate that would allow counties to begin opening ballots the Saturday before the election.
State law currently mandates ballots may only be opened beginning on the day of an election.
"There seems to be agreement on the issue on both sides of the aisle," Leinbach said.
City resident Becky Ellis, who is also a Reading School Board member, asked what is being done to combat voter intimidation, saying it is not unlawful to carry a gun to the polls.
"Intimidating actions include blocking entry to polling places, the ostentatious showing of weapons and handing out false or misleading election information," Ellis said. "In the past four years, nothing has been done to change the gun laws at the polling places."
Ellis also cited state law which prohibits a police officer from being within one-hundred feet of a polling place.
"In addition, since proper mask wearing is not enforced in Berks County and is now politicized, what is to keep voters from feeling intimidated at their polling place by someone refusing to wear a mask?" she asked. "I am concerned that voters will be told that if they do not feel safe, that they should leave, which would prevent a voter from fulfilling their right to vote."
Leinbach said while it is true that law enforcement may not be placed within polling places, there is an exception should there be a need to call police to respond to an incident.
"Poll workers are trained when they should call for help," Leinbach said. "Constables have historically been used at various polling places as security."
Leinbach also said there is nothing the county commissioners are able to do to enforce the wearing of masks.
Barnhardt also informed residents that if anyone takes a mail-in ballot to the polls on election day, they will be required to surrender the ballot, fill out a form and then have to vote using the machine.