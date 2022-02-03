READING, Pa. – The Greater Reading Chamber Alliance (GRCA) had an opportunity Thursday morning to report to the Berks County Commissioners on the role it has been playing on economic development.
The GRCA receives an allocation of $500,000 from the county budget as part of its contract to work in collaboration with the county.
Last December, the commissioners requested that GRCA make an in-person presentation in early 2022 after they criticized the lack of a public report in 2021.
The commissioners later apologized , recognizing that that they spoke in error, as the GRCA had filed all the necessary reports as to how the county’s allocation of money was being impactful to economic development in the county.
GRCA president and CEO Jim Gerlach thanked the commissioners for their support.
“We work well with you and want to continue that partnership well in the future, in addition to the great support the county provides to us,” Gerlach said. “GRCA is both publicly and privately funded and certainly with the county support, we would not be able to do what we’re doing. We’ve done a lot of work to try to advance the ball economically here in Berks County and we’re excited knowing about the work that we did, but also the work that will be coming this year as well.”
Aaron Gantz, senior director of economic development for GRCA, offered an overview on some of the 2021 economic development highlights in Berks County on
Alvernia University’s opening of its CollegeTowne in downtown Reading and the opening of the Drexel University College of Medicine in Wyomissing.
Amtrak revealed its vision for passenger rail service between Reading and New York City.
The 2020 Census revealed that the city of Reading is the 4th largest city in the state of Pennsylvania
UGI opened a $37 million training center in Bern Township
Penn National Gaming opened its new. Hollywood Casino in Morgantown
The Building Berks Awards celebrated Berks County construction, with 25 nominated projects, representing over $123 million of total investment in the county, with nearly 2,000 construction jobs and over 700 jobs being created or retained as they related to the projects. The projects represented over 2.2 million in total square-footage.
“We compiled and presented a mid-year state of the economy, which featured the newly-released census data and workforce cost of living data,” Gantz said. “We anticipate producing this on an annual basis.
The 2021 report will serve as a baseline for annual comparison and GRCA will continue to present relevant data as it becomes available on a quarter-to-quarter basis.”
In looking at job data since Feb. 1, 2021, Gantz said there were over 62,000 job postings in Berks County, with the largest number of job openings being in the health care industry.
Gantz explained that the GRCA takes data and tries to tell a story, turning it into infographics to create digestible information for companies that are considering relocating to the area.
“The pandemic has reiterated that workforce and talent is a precious asset, and we want Berks County to be the location of choice for people to live, work, learn, play and grow in our community,” she said.
“We work to position our community for new companies and for the growth of existing Berks County companies,” Gantz continued. “In collaboration with the county of Berks, in many cases, we worked with over 134 companies in (various) industries. Advanced manufacturing sits at 34%. It’s one of the most stable industries and, as such, the GRCA has facilitated the Next Gen industry partnership, which expanded in 2021 to include 156 companies”
Gantz said GRCA continues to maintain a data base of over 500 commercial and industrial properties.
“As of this week, there are approximately 61 properties available, and that's the lowest I've seen that number in sometime due to the tightening of available sites in the market,” Gantz said.
Gantz said in 2022 the GRCA will continue to work with start-ups and entrepreneurs, Main Street communities and any of the municipalities which are interested in taking on economic and development projects.
Commissioner Christian Y. Leinbach noted that the GRCA has partnered with the county on numerous economic development projects, creating a wide array of opportunities.
In other business, the commissioners voted to hire Paige Riegner as director of election services, effective Feb. 22, at an annual salary of $90,000.
The position has been vacant since Ronald Rutkowski resigned last fall, only weeks before the general election.
Riegner is currently the chief of staff for State Representative Ryan Mackenzie.
“All three commissioners interviewed her, and we dealt specifically with the issue of this being a nonpartisan role,” Leinbach said. “With her experience with the caucus and legislature in Harrisburg, we’re very excited about bringing her onboard. She’s fully committed to run this office in a nonpartisan, transparent and effective fashion.”