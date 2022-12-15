READING, Pa. – The Berks County Board of Commissioners voted Thursday night to officially hire current board Vice Chair Kevin S. Barnhardt as the new chief operations officer.

1:54 Berks commissioners name Kevin Barnhardt as COO Berks County Commissioner Kevin Barnhardt said he is ready to hit the ground running as the county's new chief operations officer.

The appointment will become effective Jan. 9, with an annual salary of $160,000.

Barnhardt is replacing Ronald R. Seaman, who is retiring at the end of the first quarter of 2023.

In addition, the commissioners voted to transfer Lawrence Medaglia to the position of deputy chief operations officer from the county Register of Wills/Orphans' Court, also effective Jan. 9.

Medaglia will be paid an annual salary of $140,000.

The announcement of the board's intention to hire Barnhardt and Medaglia was made at a press conference Tuesday morning.

Commissioner Michael S. Rivera noted that according to county code, the Court of Common Pleas will have to appoint a Democrat to replace Barnhardt as commissioner.

Chair Christian Y. Leinbach said he wanted the public to understand that Barnhardt and Medaglia were in the pool of potential candidates from the start of the search process.

"We brought in a professional firm – Herbein Mosteller HR Consulting — to handle the process,"Leinbach said. "These two gentlemen were vetted along with a large number of other applicants."

"I am extremely excited about the bench strength that this brings," Leinbach added. "I know that they're excited and are looking forward to a great 2023."

Barnhardt thanked his colleagues, as well as the selection committee, for their support.

"We're going to hit the ground running, as I said on Tuesday, and words can't express my heartfelt, sincere gratitude to how this ended up," Barnhardt said. "I think there's a vibrancy here, and people really want to want to see this momentum continue."

Medaglia said the team will serve the county well.

"If you see Kevin and you see me, most of the time we're smiling, and I think that's because we're happy warriors," Medaglia said, "and I think that is going to serve us well and serve you well."

"I am extremely grateful as we come to the end of the year," he added.