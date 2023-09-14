It has been over two months since the devastating flooding in Berks County, and there are families that are still displaced throughout Berks County.
Antietam Middle Senior High School is still shut down after the floods tore through on July 8. There is still no response from the Federal Emergency Management Agency , any other federal agency or the White House.
Meg Coyne volunteers on her local grassroots response team, helping victims of the flood. They still meet regularly.
"There is a school building that is unusable and 550 children that don't have a school," Coyne said. "There shouldn't be red tape."
However, there is red tape. On July 31, Gov. Josh Shapiro put in the request to receive federal aid. Now, the Berks County Board of Commissioners recently sent their own letter asking for a response for federal aid.
U.S. Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA) is also putting pressure to get the funds. In August, she wrote to President Biden and says she has not heard back.
"It's past time frankly for there to be a response, and I am hopeful that I will have an answer shortly," Houlahan said.
Her patience on that matter, like so many others, is wearing thin.
"I would say honestly, there is little to no excuse, except for as you know, quite a lot of emergencies that are going in this country right now," said Houlahan. "Some unfortunately that get more attention than others. Some of them that are on the larger scale than others."
She vows to continue to pressure the president and FEMA.
"I absolutely will not quit on this," she said.
Coyne hopes the aid comes through.
"It would be a huge deal for the families that are still trying to rebuild, the families that can't live in their homes," she said.