READING, Pa. – The Berks County commissioners voted Thursday to lease space in downtown Reading for election purposes.

The county will lease about 7,000 square feet in what is known as the S.A.M. building, at 19 N. Sixth Street. The second-floor space will function as a permanent location for the county to do pre-canvassing and tabulation of the mail-in and absentee ballots, and for the storage of the equipment needed to do the work.

Commissioner Kevin S. Barnhardt said Chester County has done a very similar set-up for the election work.

“This will, going forward, give us a permanent location for the equipment and for the personnel to do this very important work for election services,” Barnhardt said

Barnhardt said the personnel previously involved with the tabulation work were like nomads since mail-in voting began.

“We started on the 13th floor of the services center in the commissioners board room, then we went to the DoubleTree Ballroom, then to the (Santander) Arena, went back to the DoubleTree and then went out to the South Campus in Mohnton,” he said.

Barnhardt said the county will now be able to start upfitting the facility in time for the Nov. 8 election.

Also, on the topic of election services, Barnhardt pleaded with voters contacting election services to be considerate and have patience.

“I say this for the support of our election services personnel,” Barnhardt said. “They are human beings. They have feelings and they are compassionate people. They want to do their jobs, but they don't need to get harassing and intimidating phone calls from people. If you have a concern or complaint (regarding election codes or Pennsylvania election law) call one of the three of us. We are the ones who really should be taking that that type of call, not the folks in election services.”