READING - Two Berks County commissioners, Christian Leinbach and Michael Rivera, announced their support for former congressman Lou Barletta in the primary election for governor. 

"The GOP race for Governor is unprecedented, at least in my lifetime," said Leinbach, "there are so many candidates in this race and the various claims and counterclaims are confusing Republican voters."

His prior experiences as a congressman, mayor and small business owner give Barletta an advantage, said Rivera, "as local leaders, we always want a governor who understands what our own citizens are experiencing. 

Barletta faces a crowded field in the GOP's primary on Tuesday, where he will vie against eight other candidates for the chance to face Josh Shapiro, state attorney general and presumptive Democratic nominee, in the general election this November. 

