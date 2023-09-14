READING, Pa. - The Berks County Commissioners are looking for answers about when a request for federal aid for local flood victims will be answered.

The county recently sent a letter to federal officials representing Berks for an update on the status of Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) funds.

Berks County was hit hard by flooding on July 8, causing some buildings to collapse and others to be shut down for repairs.

Officials say the request for aid was sent to FEMA early last month.

At Thursday's meeting, Commissioner Christian Leinbach read a letter sent to each of the federal officials that represent Berks County.

The letter, written by Berks Department of Emergency Services director Brian Gottschall, urged FEMA for any response, even if the request for federal assistance is denied.

Below is the letter in its entirety:

I am writing to you today in my capacity as the emergency management coordinator of Berks County, Pennsylvania to ask your assistance in facilitating a response from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Biden administration regarding the request for a major disaster declaration made by Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro subsequent to flooding in Berks County, PA on July 8, 2023. This request was forwarded to FEMA in the first week of August. The request included both Individual (IA) and Public Assistance (PA). To date, no response has been received.

In the IA arena, the impacted residents of Berks County, many of whom are of limited means, largely lacked insurance against this hazard as the event was somewhat unconventional flooding resulting from torrential rains in a very localized area. This has left many with needs related to home, personal property and vehicles.

In PA, the greatest loss was experienced by the smallest and least financially capable school district in our county. Antietam School District experienced flooding of its senior/junior high/administration building. Water multiple feet deep poured through the first floor of the building and into its basement where the building mechanicals were primarily located. Losses just in this structure are approaching $20 million dollars.

While we believe we have demonstrated significant and unusual losses beyond the reasonable expectation of the local community to address, and while we remain hopeful that FEMA will concur that necessary thresholds have been crossed to secure federal assistance, even a response that assistance is not forthcoming would be appreciated. This would set expectations for those impacted but could also potentially open the doors for other programs that we might be able to access to support this recovery.

I appreciate your advocacy for Berks County at the time of the request and I further appreciate your consideration of my request for your advocacy in trying to move the process forward. I hope that your influence will bring this matter the attention it deserves. Please feel free to contact me should you require any further information.

Sincerely,

Brian A. Gottschall

MPA CEM Director