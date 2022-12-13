READING, Pa. – Berks County Commissioner Kevin Barnhardt said he is ready to hit the ground running as the county's new chief operations officer. He brings 15 years of commissioner experience, on top of municipal and private sector experience. He will be replacing Ron Seaman, who is retiring.

"I think I have an opportunity to contribute in a different way," Barnhardt said.

At his side as deputy COO will be current Register of Wills Larry Medaglia, who also brings many years of government experience.

"Kevin and I know there's a great deal expected of us," Medaglia said. "We already determined there are over 40 projects that are either open or in the pipeline."

Barnhardt said a critical area for him will be elections since he will no longer be an elected official.

"I'll be able to spend a lot more time, critical time, in election services building and strengthening the people that work in election services," Barnhardt said.

He said they will continue to have an open-door policy and will be open and transparent.

"I want to help to encourage an even stronger work environment not just with the elected officials, the courts and our department heads," said Barnhardt.

The county says the Court of Common Pleas will appoint someone to serve the remainder of Barnhardt's term. Medaglia's chief deputy will serve as the acting register of wills.