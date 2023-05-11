READING, Pa. – The Berks County Commissioners on Thursday morning urged county residents to vote in the primary election on Tuesday, May 16.

The commissioners typically offer voter encouragement at a meeting prior to a primary or general election.

All three commissioner seats are up for election this year.

Commissioners Christian Y. Leinbach and Michael S. Rivera, both Republicans, are on the ballot for reelection, but Commissioner Lucine E. Sihelnik is not, as she was appointed by the Berks County Court to fill a vacancy on the board for 2023.

Two Democrats and two Republicans will be chosen in the primary, who will then advance to the general election in November to determine the new slate of commissioners beginning in 2024.

“I'm always amazed, ever since I've been involved, odd year elections in Pennsylvania are referred to as off year elections and nothing could be further from the truth,” Leinbach said. "It's the odd year elections that actually touch the daily lives of residents, much more than a president, a governor, a state legislator or federal legislator.”

“You're electing supervisors, township commissioners, school board members, county leaders,” Leinbach continued. “These are individuals who manage local government and local policy.”

Leinbach also noted that a primary in Pennsylvania is a ‘closed primary’

“Our primaries are closed primaries,” he explained. “I have mixed feelings either way about opening them up. But closed means you can only vote in the party in which you are registered. Independents and members of other parties that are not recognized as a major party are only able to vote on ballot questions.”

Sihelnik urged county residents to visit the election services page on the county website to get information on who is running, polling locations and other voter information.