READING, Pa. — The Berks County commissioners voted Thursday to amend the Berks County Comprehensive Plan by adding an updated version of the county's Greenway, Park and Recreation Plan.

Berks County planner Matthew G. McGough said the adoption of the revised plan marks the culmination of two years of work.

"The Greenway plan serves as a guide for the development of recreation projects and conservation efforts throughout Berks County," McGough said. "It also supports county municipal funding, applications for recreation and conservation grant programs and it provides an overall inventory of recreational resources that are available."

McGough said it can be used as a guide for municipalities when developing their own park and recreation plans.

"Most importantly," he said, "it sets specific recommendations and goals for the direction Berks County should take to provide future open space, greenways and recreation or resources for its citizens."

Commissioner Kevin S. Barnhardt asked if there are any key takeaways from the public when developing the plan.

"It was going on during COVID, so what we found was that during the pandemic — and what we heard from all over state and all over the country for that matter — is that recreation played a huge role during that time frame and allowing people to remain sane and get out and enjoy the outside and get some exercise," McGough said. "We found that put a lot of stresses on the passive recreation system and the active recreational system. But people were more inclined to go out to trails, open space and enjoy the wonders of nature and the conservation areas that we have. There is more of a shift towards that way of thinking; a gravitation towards more open space, and passive recreation."

The complete plan can be found on the county's website.

Other business

The commissioners adopted a resolution to authorize agreements with Berks County libraries to participate in a one-time reimbursement program to clear all cardholders' overdue library fines in return for the libraries adopting a fine-free program.

The action is part of a nationwide movement to implement a fine-free library system to eliminate barriers that often prevent low-income households from utilizing the services of the public library system.

The libraries in the agreement are: Bernville Area Community Library, Bethel-Tulpehocken Public Library, Boone Area Library, Boyertown Community Library, Brandywine Community Library, Exeter Community Library, Fleetwood Area Public Library, Hamburg Public Library, Kutztown Community Library, Mifflin Community Library, Muhlenberg Community Library, Reading Public Library, Robesonia Community Library, Schuylkill Valley Community Library, Sinking Spring Public Library, Spring Township Library, Village Library, Wernersville Public Library and Womelsdorf Community Library.