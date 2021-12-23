READING, Pa. — The Berks County commissioners held a short year-end meeting Thursday to approve an agenda that primarily dealt with personnel appointments, promotions and salary adjustments for 2022.
As part of the agenda, the commissioners also voted to approve:
- A new four-year collective bargaining agreement with the Berks County Sheriff's Association that will expire on Dec. 31, 2025.
- An agreement with the county employees in the residual bargaining unit, who are members of Council 88, Local 462 of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, for a one-year extension of the current contract.
- An agreement with the county employees in the court-appointed/court-related bargaining unit, who are members of Council 88, Local 462 of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, for a one-year extension of the current contract.
No details about the contracts were immediately available following the completely virtual meeting.