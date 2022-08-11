READING, Pa. — The Berks County commissioners approved financing through Maxatawny Township for construction on two senior living communities.

The resolution approved Thursday authorizes financing by the Maxatawny Township Municipal Authority for a project benefiting Diakon Lutheran Social Ministries, owner of the Lutheran Home at Topton and Luther Crest senior living community in Allentown.

Peter T. Edelman, an attorney with Stevens and Lee, is serving as bond counsel for Diakon.

Although the issuance of tax exempt bonds is being done by the Maxatawny Municipal Authority, the county commissioners must approve the action in compliance with requirements of the Internal Revenue Code.

Edelman told the commissioners the project consists of all new construction at both campuses in Berks and Lehigh counties.

The project is expected to require up to $57 million tax exempt bonds, which are issued by a government agency as a conduit issuer.

Edelman said the authority met at the end of July to approve the project in the township, and the township supervisors met Wednesday night to conduct the public hearing that is required by federal law prior to the issuance of such bonds.

Edelman noted that the commissioners have endorsed such projects in the past when they are found to be beneficial for the health, safety and welfare of the community.

"As we always note, this approval is just a technical requirement under the Internal Revenue Code and it doesn't implicate the county in any way or the county's finances," Edelman said.