READING, Pa. — The Berks County commissioners on Thursday voted to adopt a resolution authorizing the execution of a grant funding agreement up to $750,000 between the county and Supernatural and Fresh Produce, Reading, for the expenses related to the development of a supermarket at 229 North Fourth St.

About two months ago, the commissioners agreed to allocate the grant with funds coming from the county's portion of American Rescue Plan funds.

City businessman Lepoldo Sanchez needed $1.5 million to complete financing for the $9.5 million project.

In December, the city allocated $750,000 to the project, but that was contingent on the same grant from the county.

The project involves transforming a 20,000-square-foot blighted former vehicle maintenance garage into a grocery store and produce warehouse.

Because of unexpected infrastructure costs and construction delays related to COVID, the project had a funding gap of $1.5 million.

Other business

The commissioners authorized the promotions of: