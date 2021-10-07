READING, Pa. — The Berks County commissioners have officially agreed to a plan that will create a new campus for county services.

The commissioners voted Thursday to authorize the execution of a 30-year lease agreement for 100,000 square feet of space at 400 East Wyomissing Avenue in Mohnton.

The agreement will essentially create a third campus for county services. It will be known as the south campus.

The commissioners announced earlier this week that the Berks County Nonprofit Development Corporation, which is the not-for-profit arm of the Redevelopment Authority, signed an agreement to buy the former Gai-Tronics building for about $5.4 million.

The agreement will lock in the county at the space for a fixed cost, protecting it from potential cost increases. It also includes $4 million worth of renovations for county uses.

Commissioner Kevin S. Barnhardt said the south campus will afford the county tremendous space and opportunities.

"I want to again commend Ken Pick, the executive director of the Berks County Redevelopment Authority, and his board for securing this facility for lease by the county and also to incentivize it by adding an additional $4 million of fit-out on behalf of the county," Barnhardt said. "This is really how government should work; this is teamwork in action."

Barnhardt said the building will give the county an opportunity for some county departments that are spread out in the county with various leases and landlords.

"It's an opportunity for us to just become a leaner, meaner operating county," Barnhardt said.

Barnhardt noted that the site will most likely become the new home for the county library system's annual Book Bonanza.

Barnhardt said there is an informal agreement with the library, and its board will be meeting Friday to discuss the potential move.

In addition to the county services center in downtown Reading, the county operates a north campus in Bern Township, which is home to the Berks County Jail, Berks Heim, and the county agriculture center.

Other business

The commissioners voted to authorize an agreement with Elections Systems and Software (ES&S) to provide general administrative and technical support leading up to and through the November 2021 general election at a cost not to exceed the sum of $40,000.

Cody Kauffman, assistant county solicitor, said the agenda item came up as a result of the recent resignation of elections director Ronald Rutkowski.

"We wanted to ensure that the elections department has the support needed for the upcoming general election," Kauffman said. "We came up with a list of items of what they could do to assist us; these are the things normally done by the director."

Kauffman noted that when the agenda was drafted, the solicitor's office wanted to make sure there was a buffer for the potential cost, but after receiving an official quote from ES&S, after the deadline for the agenda, it was learned the actual cost will be $20,000.

Also Thursday, the commissioners approved a resolution to declare an emergency because of rapid deterioration of the trails located at the Heritage Center in Bern Township and at Antietam Lake in Lower Alsace Township due to the remnants of what was Hurricane Ida.

The emergency declaration allows the county to accept quotes from New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co. Inc., New Enterprise, Bedford County, and Fisher's Rental in Bern Township to perform emergency services on the trails at a cost not to exceed $15,890.

Also related to storm damage, the commissioners authorized an agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration for the use of space at the Berks County Fire Training Center for the temporary operation of a disaster loan outreach center to support the needs of county residents and business owners recovering from damages related to Ida.