READING, Pa. - The Berks County commissioners on Thursday moved forward with their plans for a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Muhlenberg Township.
The commissioners approved an agreement with the Berks County Health Center to serve as the county's healthcare partner for the Berks Cares Vaccine Center, which will be located in the North Reading Plaza shopping center on the Allentown Pike, between Walmart and the Habitat for Humanity ReStore.
In its role, the Berks Community Health Center will provide the staff to administer the vaccines, officials said.
"BCHC is excited to join in this effort so that more community members are able to be vaccinated and protected from the virus," said Mary Kargbo, the health center's president and CEO.
The county said it expects to have the clinic up and running in early April, with an exact date dependent on the supply of vaccines from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Appoints can be made online or through a call center led by Co-County Wellness Services once the center is ready to begin administering vaccines.
BARTA will provide free transportation to and from the site through the transit agency's fixed- and shared-ride services.