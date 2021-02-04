READING, Pa. – Over the past several months, the Berks County commissioners have been asked weekly by residents to form a county health department. Most of the public comments have been driven by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The commissioners on Thursday went on record to say they are open to studying the pros and cons of forming a health department after the current health crisis is over.
Becky Ellis, a city resident and member of the Reading school board, has repeatedly made the case for a health department.
"If I am not mistaken," Ellis said, "a county health department would directly address issues such as vaccine availability, scheduling vaccine appointments and the confusion created by things like pop-up vaccinations sites."
Ellis noted a recent quote from a doctor who said she saw firsthand how the Montgomery County and Chester County health departments have worked with the health system to ensure testing and vaccinations efforts have been meeting the demand.
"I appreciate that creating a health department will not happen overnight," Ellis said, "but do you think the pandemic and the issues associated with it will resolve itself overnight? Do you believe that the pandemic is the only health issue that the residents of Berks County face?"
Ellis also pointed to a recent poll taken online by the Reading Eagle, where out of 92 people, 80 responders favored a county health department, 10 people voted no, and two people did not know.
Commissioner Christian Y. Leinbach said there is a need to understand all of the facts and data.
"A survey on a website by a newspaper is nowhere scientific," he said. "Our job is to deliberately go through a process that does not predetermine an outcome, but that does the proper work looking at all of the aspects of a health department."
Commissioner Kevin S. Barnhardt, invited constituents to contact him directly to discuss the pros and cons of a health department.
"It's a matter of very detailed analysis on whether a health department for the county is the right thing," Barnhardt said. "A lot of information has to be complied, and not about the financial impact, but what value it brings to the community. This is not a snap your finger and decide."
Barnhardt said a major study would have to focus on existing local entities, such as Co-County Wellness, which is responsible for COVID-19 contact tracing, and how they would fit into a health department.
The commissioners have previously estimated that a health department would cost between $4 million and $6 million and take about two years to be set up.
Leinbach said there had not previously been a public outcry for the need to form a health department.
"This is something that has come up from the pandemic that we are in," Leinbach said. "Now is not the time to make a rush judgement to form a county department of health. I have made a clear commitment that I will support a clear vetting of a department of health."
"This idea that a county health department would control the distribution of the vaccine is not true," Leinbach continued. "We have to be very careful that we work with the facts and take a deliberate effort to separate fact from fiction."
"Ultimately the facts will drive this decision," Leinbach added. "That's why we are committed to do this at some point once we are through the pandemic. You clearly heard us say that we are going to look into it."