Reading, Pa. - The Berks County Commissioners received an update Tuesday from the county’s economic development team about the status of the IMAGINE Berks Strategic Economic Development Plan.

Adopted in August 2022, the initiative is the product of a year-long process of crafting a plan to guide economic development in the county.

“With continued involvement from more than 75 residents and 35 partners, the Year 1 action steps in the plan are actively being implemented,” said Pamela Shupp Menet, director of community and economic development for the County of Berks.

Since the plan’s adoption six months ago, county staff have identified resources of more than $27 million through direct county, federal, state and private sources to support activity in all of the plan’s six focus areas. They are:

• Business & Industry Growth

• Small Business & Entrepreneurship

• Infrastructure & Land Use

• Talent & Economic Mobility

• Housing

• Placemaking

These projects are county-wide and include everything from trail connections and recreation projects to investments in the county’s Main Streets, support for high-priority jobs, increased capacity for youth and senior activities and small business lending.

Other key programs and projects include designating $5 million to establish a Berks County Infrastructure Fund that will allow municipalities to access funds for improvements in their communities to attract new investment, and $6.3 million for broadband development and education.

"A plan that ends up on the shelf is of little use to anyone,” Commissioners Chair Christian Y. Leinbach said. “IMAGINE Berks is not about a document, it’s about action and the future of Berks County. In the first six months, it is clear that the IMAGINE Berks strategy is about positive economic growth here in Berks County. It is equally true that the engagement and accountability with business, community leaders and our residents is what makes this plan a successful economic map for our future.”

The County’s economic development team will give an annual report in August 2023 to provide an overview of the plan's implementation and how it has measured up against the metrics identified during its initiation.

To learn more and get the latest information, go to www.IMAGINEBerks.org