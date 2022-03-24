READING, Pa. –The Berks County Commissioners on Thursday presented Amy Resh, system administrator for Berks County Public Libraries, a proclamation in recognition of the 35th Anniversary of the county library system.
Resh noted that the recognition was being given in conjunction with National Library Week, April 3-9.
“One of the many things we have learned during the pandemic is how vitally important libraries are in communities to be a place for people to connect, not only with librarians, but with materials, educational opportunities and one another,” Resh said. “Libraries are no longer shushing places where one simply checks out materials. Libraries are dynamic community spaces where all patrons are welcome to connect with one another.”
Commissioner Christian Y. Leinbach said a national library week wouldn’t be possible without local libraries.
“There's a 24 libraries and branches in the system right here in Berks County that that makes this a really worthwhile celebration,” Leinbach said.
Commissioner Kevin Barnhardt said it is critically important for the county to continue to tell the story about libraries and how critically important they are to community.
“I think they get brushed aside sometimes, especially during initial budget hearings,” Barnhardt said. “It's so critically important that we continue to fund the county system. It is near and dear to my heart and something I really like to have promoted as much as possible and funded as well.”