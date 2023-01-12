READING, Pa. — The Berks County commissioners on Thursday recognized that Suzanne Myers, formerly chief deputy register of wills, has filled the vacancy of register of wills, which was created by the resignation of Lawrence Medaglia.

Myers will receive a salary of $101,448.

The appointment became effective on Monday, the same day Medaglia transferred to the position of deputy chief operations officer.

In other business, the commissioners voted to:

Appoint Kevin S. Barnhardt, chief operations officer, to the Reading Regional Airport Authority, to replace Ronald R. Seaman, with a term expiring Dec. 31, 2025.

Chairman Christian Y. Leinbach noted that the appointment is tied to the position of COO and not the individual.

Adopted the protocol for issuance of an emergency declaration to now designate the chief operations officer to issue emergency declarations in the absence of a majority of the board of county commissioners, or in the event the chief operations officer is unavailable, the deputy chief operations officer shall be authorized make the declaration.

Authorize Barnhardt to execute the county's offer to lease up to 5,389 rentable square feet of office space at the Berks County Agricultural Center to the United States Department of Agriculture in response to the USDA request of release proposal for a term of up to 20 years, with 10 years firm.

Also Thursday, Leinbach offered a tribute to long-time city employee Frank Denbowski, who died Jan. 8 following a lengthy illness.

Denbowski most recently served as Mayor Eddie Morán's chief of staff and acting city manager until he resigned for health reasons in August.

"I've always found him to be a kind, responsive person that took his job seriously," Leinbach said. "He was just a good guy. I can tell you that I never had any kind of a run in with Frank Denbowski and I've not talked to anyone that has had anything negative to say about the gentleman. He passed away way too young after a long battle with cancer."