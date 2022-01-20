READING, Pa. – The Berks County commissioners have officially restarted the planning process for the eventual construction of a new correctional facility to replace the existing county jail in Bern Township.
The commissioners voted Thursday morning to award a total of $651,490 in three separate service agreements to CGL Companies LLC, a national corrections planning and design firm.
The first agreement calls for an update of a needs assessment that was conducted by CGL in 2018, as well as identify a plan for public input in the process. That work will cost $84,090.
The second agreement will pay the firm $431,200 for programing services to determine what the physical features and the operations of the facility should look like.
The third agreement will create a financial model along with a procurement method, at a cost of $136,200.
The specific details of each agreement can be found on the county's website.
Commissioner Christian Y. Leinbach stressed that the commissioners have not made any decisions about the proposed facility.
"If we had, there would be no need to hire CGL, as that would be a total waste of dollars to bring them onboard," Leinbach said. "I want to emphasize two things. One, there is no rush to make decisions. Our concern is to make the right decisions on a long-term basis."
"And to that end, the second item is that I do not anticipate an actual vote on the type of construction or the size to move forward until the end of 2023, and maybe even the beginning of 2024," Leinbach said. "This this is going to be a process that is open is transparent."
Commissioner Kevin S. Barnhardt, who serves as chair of the prison board, further explained that the entire project will be a four-year undertaking with significant planning.
"I've said this time and time again, there's so much more about planning and designing before we put a shovel in the ground," Barnhardt said. "It's probably two years of planning and designing and almost 18 months to two years for construction."
"We're in the process right now of empowering a steering committee that will be meeting every Thursday and reporting back to the board of commissioners and to the prison board for any action that needs to be brought to the commissioners or the prison board so we can keep things moving."
Barnhardt emphasized that the commissioners want to hear from the public as the process moves along and that will be done through focus groups and public meetings in the community.
Berks County Judge Arthur E. Grim told the commissioners a fair and effective penal system includes having the right-sized jail and is essential to democracy, as well as being a core measurement of the community's well-being.
"We are cognizant of the fact that Berks County will soon be presented with the unique opportunity to plan, design and build a new jail that reflects our substantial progress in criminal justice reform and enhances safety and justice for all," Grim said. "We can all agree that a project of this size and cost requires a careful and reasonable analysis of information and recommendations from a variety of sources. This should include analysis and proposals from research-based organizations with no vested interest in the outcomes."
Two other commenters, Louise Grim (Judge Grim's wife) and Crystal Kowalski, both residents of Wyomissing, said they are concerned about the size of a new jail, jail reform and the avoidance of mass incarceration.
"Our tax dollars are at stake here and every bed is at great cost to us," Louise Grim said. "And not only regarding the initial cost of this facility, but the ongoing daily cost of the operation and maintenance. We should be mindful of the adage if you build it, they will come."
Barnhardt responded, saying the county is not set on any specific design or plan.
"People seem to fixate on the number of cells, but I will remind you that back in 2018, we had about 950 folks incarcerated as an average," he said. "Right now, there are about 730 on a month-to-month rolling basis."
Barnhardt credited everyone in the criminal justice system for doing the work to deter people from being incarcerated.
"But part of this study is to look at demographic, trends and population to see how many cells we actually need," Barnhardt added. "Even though the number might be 730, that doesn't mean you build 730 cells. We have a need for segregation, for isolation, for discipline, for quarantine and for females, so you don't simply build a jail with 730 beds. There's a lot of mobility that's built into a jail; it's not simply providing beds."