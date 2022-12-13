READING, Pa. – The Berks County Commissioners were presented with conceptual plans Tuesday morning for the renovation of the Agricultural Center in Bern Township.

Ronald R. Seaman, chief administrative officer, said the design phase began over one year ago.

“There were a lot of moving parts as this project progressed,” Seaman said, “The plans are to fill in the area that was formerly the warehouse space that housed our elections equipment, which has been relocated to the South Campus area. Various other parts have been worked out with the individuals. Facilities has a presence there, the District Attorney has a presence there with the forensics garage and the federal government is once again, I think for the third time, looking at a request for lease proposals and that space is part of this whole scheme.”

Seaman added that the coroner’s office will be relocated to the site.

The $9 to $10 million project will be done in two phases; the renovation of the warehouse and then the renovation of the second floor and exterior.

Internal upgrades of the building will include the HVAC system, windows, the facade design, and reconfiguring the front drive-in area of the building to make it more accessible, Seaman said.

Commissioner Christian Y. Leinbach said the plan is addressing something that has been needed for a very long time.

“It's important that people understand that this building was built in the 1970s,” Leinbach said. “There has been no renovation to the building since that time. The only thing that has occurred have been repairs. The windows, the bathrooms, the flooring, the walls, wall coverings, everything is circa 1970s. It really has been in need of a major renovation for a number of years.”

In addition, Leinbach said bathrooms and other access points are not ADA compliant for those with disabilities.

Leinbach also noted that the building has many uses.

“It is a facility that's heavily used, including evenings and weekends, by a number of organizations in our community and is heavily connected to the agricultural community,” Leinbach said.

Architect Scott Graham, MG Architects, said the warehouse is being designed to become functional for the conservation district to take up a large portion of the east side of the building and to allow sufficient spaces for agencies from the federal government.

Currently, the federal government leases space in the building to house offices for the Natural Resources Conservation Service and for the Federal Security Agency.

Rex Levengood, director of facilities and operations, said the plan is to begin phase one in the spring and start on phase two in 2024.

The commissioners are expected to approve documents at their Dec. 22 meeting for the final design of the project and project bid preparations.