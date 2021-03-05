MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - The Berks County commissioners are teaming up with BARTA, the Area Agency on Aging and Co-County Wellness Services to open a mass vaccination site in Muhlenberg Township.
"That's why we went to an enclosed facility so we could house up to 180 people at a time with the square footage. Have them come in sit down get their vaccine sit for 15 minutes and then leave," said Berks County Commissioner Kevin Barnhardt.
The specific site has yet to be announced, but it will be indoors and need to fit the aforementioned capacity parameters.
"More than likely it's going to sit slightly idle until we see an uptick in vaccines coming to our local health care provider and then we can start ramping it up," Barnhardt said.
Even after the site is established, progress still depends on vaccine availability. Also, county leadership does not want thousands of people backlogged on waiting lists.
"If we find out we are gonna get a thousand vaccines. We are gonna sign up about 1200 people giving us that just in case a couple hundred people get vaccines somewhere else," Barnhardt said.
As Co-County Wellness Services is currently working to set up a call center for those who don't have access to certain types of technology to book appointments, BARTA will be offering those in need of the vaccine, a free lift to the mass vaccination site.
"Fixed ride service and shared ride service so that person may be in Hamburg doesn't have internet doesn't have a car we'll get them signed up by phone and then we'll pick them up," Barnhardt said.