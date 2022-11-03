READING, Pa. — The Berks County commissioners on Thursday voted to support sending a letter in support of closing the Wernersville Community Corrections Center in South Heidelberg Township.

Earlier this month, Berks County District Attorney John Adams held a news conference along with state Rep. Barry Jozwiak to make clear their position that they want the state-run facility to close.

South Heidelberg Township and surrounding municipalities, along with the Conrad Weiser Area School District, have also called on the state to close the facility in response to recent criminal activities involving parolees.

Even if the facility is not closed, local officials said they want the state Department of Corrections to only house parolees from Berks County in an effort to get rid of more serious offenders from locations such as Philadelphia.

South Heidelberg's zoning hearing board recently ruled that the center is in violation of local zoning laws, but the state has appealed that decision in Commonwealth Court.

Township officials said they believe having the county commissioners supporting the closure would help with a positive decision from the court.