READING, Pa. – The plan to connect Berks County to Philadelphia by rail is chugging along.
"Last week at the operations meeting, the Berks County commissioners voted to endorse the formation of a tri-county passenger rail committee," said Christian Leinbach, chair of the Berks County Board of Commissioners.
The committee will be made up of representatives from Berks, Montgomery and Chester counties.
"The purpose of the committee is to ultimately vet the passenger rail strategy or strategies that are out there and to determine next step," said Leinbach.
Each county will have three voting members on the committee. Berks commissioners say they will name their three representatives in the next few weeks. In the meantime, the first tri-county meeting is set for Feb. 22.
"All three counties will make their wishes known in supporting a tri-county passenger rail committee," Leinbach explained. "The committee itself will ultimately organize and determine who will chair, vice chair, secretary and finalize the objectives."
The project is still in the early stages but the idea is to build a passenger rail line linking the Reading area with Pottstown, Phoenixville, Norristown and Philadelphia. The entire trip would take a little more than an hour.
A July 2020 study funded by Berks Alliance found that restoring the rail service would be beneficial to the local economy, positively impacting jobs, income and property development opportunities.
There's no word yet on an exact timeline for the proposed passenger rail but the commissioners promise to keep the community in the loop every step of the way.
"Our goal as a participating county is to be extremely transparent in the entire process," said Leinbach.