READING, Pa. – Berks County's chief financial officer confirmed Thursday morning that he is not recommending any tax increase for the county's 2021 budget.
Robert Patrizio made his annual budget presentation at the county commissioners' weekly meeting.
Patrizio said the entire proposed county spending plan of $548.3 million is $31.4 million less than this year, which he said can be attributed to lower capital debt service and lower capital expenses.
"This is offset by higher wages and a $3.1 million increase in our health choices program, which is 100% fully funded by the state," Patrizio said.
The bottom line, Patrizio said, is a resulting deficit of $9.2 million, which he said can be closed with the use of general fund capital reserves.
"Best practices call for the use of reserves to pay down debt or pay for capital," he said. "The benefit of paying for capital with reserves is that you don't add recurring debt service."
If approved by the commissioners as a final spending plan on Dec. 17, the county will retain its current tax rate of 7.657 mills.
The rate means the owner of a property assessed at $100,000 would continue to pay $765.
Patrizio said one mill is equal to $18.5 million.
Claudia Strass, a Wyomissing resident, said she was surprised by the news that there would be no tax increase.
"I am concerned about all the additional expenses of COVID-19," she said. "I am particularly concerned for Berks Heim and for those who live and work there. Reducing staff ratio will only add to the isolation felt for the past nine months."
While 20.5 jobs were cut at Berks Heim in 2020, Patrizio said they are not permanent and are based on a staff-to-patient ratio.
Patrizio explained the facility is budgeted for 405 beds, but by September 2020, the number had fallen to around 299 because of COVID-19.
As a result, the commissioners cut the number of staff to realign with the current number of residents.
"If we grow to 405 beds, all of these positions will be added," Patrizio said.
Commissioner Kevin S. Barnhardt said it is important for the public to understand that the positions cut were support staff, and many were unfilled at the time of the cuts.
Patrizio also stressed that the 2021 budget is based on maintaining the current service levels in all departments.
"There have been no budget cuts in any other departments," he added.
By law, the budget must be made available for public inspection prior to final adoption. The complete budget is being made available on the county's website.
In other business, Brian Gottschall, the director of Berks County Department of Emergency Services, reported that the current rise in COVID-19 cases is very concerning.
"One of the members of our leadership team made a notation that the number of 430 deaths in the county equates to almost the loss of a community," Gottschall said. "It's kind of a rafter shaking note. The secretary of health has said that by January the state is on track to have a total of 12,000 COVID-19 deaths and 18,000 by March."
Commissioner Christian Y. Leinbach noted the rise in cases can be attributed to more tests being done, but also said focus needs to be directed to those who are most at risk and those who are asymptomatic, but still spread the virus.
City resident Becky Ellis, a member of the Reading School Board, said the county should be careful not to downplay the increase in positive cases being reported as a direct result of an increase in testing.
"Unfortunately, this has become a partisan battle cry, and now more than ever, we need everyone working together, properly wearing masks and getting tested to prevent further spread in the interest of public safety," Ellis said.
Leinbach clarified that he was not saying that no one else matters, except for those at high risk.
"As we look at strategies, we need to keep those folks in mind," Leinbach said, "and everyone who is a potential carrier is part of the process to protect the most vulnerable groups."
Leinbach noted that the age group of young people from 5 to 29, while largely asymptomatic, have shown 20% positivity rates for those tested.