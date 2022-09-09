READING, Pa. — The Berks County commissioners are preparing to provide the public with more information about the county's plan to replace its jail.

The commissioners said they will hold an informational town hall about what's being called the Berks County Correctional Facility on Thursday, Sept. 22, at 5:30 p.m.

The hour-long hybrid session will take place in the commissioners' boardroom on the 13th floor of the Berks County Services Center. It will be streamed live through Microsoft Teams, BCTV, and the county's Facebook page and YouTube channel.

The commissioners said they will be joined by county leaders from the project's steering committee and team members from CGL Management, a firm hired by the county to assess its correctional needs.

In July, CGL shared results of a study that found the county in need of a new jail with 960 inmate beds.

The commissioners have said that work to maintain the existing jail would most likely be cost prohibitive. They have not yet determined the cost of building the new facility.