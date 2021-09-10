READING, Pa. — The Berks County commissioners are preparing to take some of their weekly board meetings on the road.
The commissioners announced Friday that they will launch their series of quarterly "Commissioners on the Road" meetings next week, with the board convening at the Wyomissing Public Library on Sept. 16 at 7 p.m.
The meetings can also be viewed live through Microsoft Teams, on BCTV, and on the county's Facebook and YouTube channels. The public will be able to comment virtually or in person.
"Our goal is to create a way for our residents to be more actively engaged in the issues we are discussing," said Commissioner Kevin S. Barnhardt, who proposed the idea of the quarterly meetings in May. "We want to get out into the community so that we can help the public better understand the role of county government and the many programs and services we have to offer."
COVID-19 safety protocols will limit attendance at the meeting to 50 people.
The next "Commissioners on the Road" meeting will be held in Muhlenberg Township on Dec. 16.